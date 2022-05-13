INDIANAPOLIS – This Home Zone is about flooring, specifically Luxury Vinyl Planks or LVP. It’s a floating floor that is made to look like wood or tile that connects together and floats on the subfloor. There are numerous videos about how to install flooring like LVP. This idea is about a pattern of laying the flooring that you may not have thought of. Plus there are a few more ideas to make sure it’s as easy as possible and done correctly.

Pick your flooring

The first step is to pick out the flooring you think will go best with your home. There are so many to styles and colors to choose from and so many brands. It’s best to ask experts or even friends and family to learn what worked best for them, depending on your living area. The more information you have, the better it will be for you to make an informed choice.

And don’t forget about looking in the clearance section. Many items are in that section because they are being replaced or are overstocked, not necessarily because they are going out of fashion. Luxury Vinyl Planks have slight variations in color and pattern to look like wood. But I wanted to try something different in the bathroom area. Instead of using one color, I wanted to try a variety of colors.

“There are going to be quite a few options that you can use. The biggest piece of advice is just making sure that it is the same size, and the same thickness or it’s not going to work,” said Calvin Underwood, the general manager of Floor & Decor Indianapolis.

Sample your work

I decided to use a variety of colors, but ones that complement each other when laid side by side. Underwood said to just stick with the same brand and size, so it clicks together.

Are these samples to Scott’s liking?

Some stores like Floor and Décor have open sample boxes of their flooring so you can take pieces out to see what it looks like. You can even lay tiles on the floor to see what might go together. I decided to use 4 colors but you can use as many as you want.

The key I found is to use the same color in the same row. That way it’s basically the same color end to end. Otherwise it got really busy when I put different colors in the same row. But if you have an eye for mixing and matching in the same row, you can also give that a try.

No saw, no problem

Here’s one really big time saver. For the most part, you do not need a saw to cut LVP. Power saws work, but they can make for a dusty mess. They are not any quicker either, especially if you have to make your cuts outside or in the garage.

See Scott score

All you need is a sharp utility knife and a speed square or something to score a straight line on the LVP.

Using your utility knife, score the area where you want the plank to be cut. Then just snap it over your knee, a board or a bench. Despite being very durable, the planks are also easy to cut.

Go over the instructions for what goes under the floor

Finally, what should you put under the flooring? Do what it says on the box.

Not using the correct underlayment, can void the warranty. It just depends on the product! Believe it or not, the type I used showed would void the warranty if I had used any kind of underlayment.

If it’s an option for you, it’s recommended to use an underlayment. It’s going to give you the added benefit such as extra heat and will cut down on noise that can come with the product hitting the subfloor when walking on it.

The finished product!