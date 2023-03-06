INDIANAPOLIS — This Home Zone is about changing out those hard to reach light bulbs. In some cases, they are at least 15 feet high in your ceiling and most step ladders won’t come close to reaching them. In many of my projects they seem to go off without a hitch. But just like most DIY enthusiasts, there are problems along the way, and I had two big ones while doing this story.

Let’s start with what I was trying to do. Last year, I needed to change out the porch light which was about 18 feet in the air, so I borrowed my neighbor’s ladder. Mine got bent when I dropped it! Six months after changing out the bulb, it too burned out, even though it was supposed to be a long-lasting LED bulb. Instead of borrowing the ladder again, or buying one, I decided to try and change the bulb with no ladder at all. After all, it would be safer and easier. Let’s see if it’s possible.

I went on the Internet and randomly searched “ceiling light bulb changing kits.” And to my surprise, there were a bunch of similar kits that popped up on Amazon. Most kits ranged from $15 to $50. The more expensive full kits come with an extension pole, which most homeowners will need.

It seemed, regardless of the seller, most of the kits came with poles of the exact same 11 foot length. So, if you can reach 7 feet up, and the pole is 11 feet, you can change out bulbs that are up to 18 feet high.

In my case, I decided to save about half the price of the full kit and just get the light bulb changing portion. It was the Ettore 48350 Bulb Changer Kit Without Pole.

I didn’t need their pole because I already had something similar from painting tall walls. The pole I had could easily reach over 22 feet, but it didn’t have one important necessity that resulted in my first mistake.

To use the light bulb-grabbing devices in the kit, simply screw onto the pole and tighten down onto the pole with the side screw. If using your own pole like I did, chances are it will NOT have the hole in the end the screw locks into. When it locks, it keeps everything from spinning when unscrewing the light bulb. My painting pole, didn’t have a hole, so with a drill, I made my own hole. But I unwisely put my hand under the pole and the drill bit slipped off the pole and stuck into my hand. Yep, I drilled a small hole into my hand. Luckily, a couple bandages later, I was okay and eventually finished drilling the hole.

Now, onto the kits and the pieces included. There were three light bulb grabbers for this kit. The bigger one works for the flood type spot lights. Then there’s a slightly smaller one that fits onto incandescence bulbs and most LEDs. There’s also a third attachment option, with a simple suction cup. It comes with a 20-foot long string you have to attach to the suction cup.

Here’s how it works: screw the suction cup on the end of the pole, with the string attached. Raise up the suction cup to the burnt out bulb in the ceiling, trying to center it up on the bulb. Once centered, give it a push using the poll and make sure it sticks onto the light bulb. Now it’s time to unscrew the lightbulb. Turn it counter clockwise, just as you would normally. Do it slowly. Unless it’s cranked tightly into the socket, it should come out. Every bulb I used it on, it worked light a charm. Now, lower the bulb down to your hand and remove it by pulling the string while holding the bulb so it doesn’t drop. Pulling on the string quickly disengages the suction.

Now it’s time to put a new bulb in. Push a new bulb onto the suction cup, then extend the pole up to the socket. Carefully position the bulb socket end into the socket. It can be a bit difficult if it’s really high because it’s hard to see. Even so, I was able to get the new bulb centered in the socket and twisted in. Here’s where the string is really needed. You’ve got the bulb screwed in, but the suction cup is still attached to the bulb. That’s when you pull the string from the ground. It releases the suction and the pole and suction cup is detached from the bulb.

The suction cup worked the best for me, of all the bulb grabbers. Now let’s try the others. These are useful for bulbs that do not have a flat spot or for some reason the suction cup won’t work on.

Just take the grabber and push it onto the old bulb. It’s smaller than the bulb, but it’s spring-loaded and will push onto the bulb and then surround it. Sometimes you will have to adjust how far you’ve pushed the grabber onto the bulb to get it to hold. Once it is snug, simply unscrew the bulb. Take it down, remove the bulb and put a new bulb into the grabber. Center the bulb in the socket and screw it in. Be careful not to cross thread the bulb when screwing it into the socket. The best tip here is to just hold the pole straight up and down to position the bulb in the socket. This seems like a lot of instruction, but it seriously takes less than one minute to remove a bulb, and put a new one in.

Grab that bulb!

And it worked great until one time the metal grabber got stuck in the surrounding metal housing of the flood light. The housing was pretty tight to the bulb. I got the bulb to unscrew, but I couldn’t remove the grabbing device from the housing. That brought about mistake number two, the big one. I had taken off my safety glasses, and then I pulled too hard trying to get the grabber off! It was just a couple feet away from my face when the bulb exploded and shot shards of glass in my hair and on the floor. Fortunately I didn’t get hurt.

After putting on gloves and safety glasses, I was able to remove the broken bulb. Then after vacuuming up the shards of glass, I put a new bulb in. One of the reasons the grabber didn’t work very well was because the socket was cockeyed in the housing and of course, I shouldn’t have pulled hard to remove it.

In the end, I found, the grabbers work well if there’s room around the bulb. But the simple suction cup worked the best for me and it was the cheapest. You can buy it separately for about $10, plus the price of the pole if you don’t have one. Just remember take it slow and easy and never force anything when it comes to glass.