INDIANAPOLIS – Are you in need of end tables or ones for your bedside? Here are a few ideas and way to make your own for not much money. They are not pedestals or typical end tables that touch the floor. These are basically shelves, but unique to your needs and taste.

Find your frame

First, find and pick out whatever you like that has a sturdy frame for your shelf. Rectangular art work is great for this. I went to HomeGoods because they have a lot of cool looking things that are framed, but you can go anywhere. And now that you know the size of the frame, which will become the shelf, buy the brackets to hold it all up.

Attaching to the wall

You can find a variety of brackets nowadays that are the perfect size, color and style for your room. Next, locate at least two wooden studs behind the drywall, on each side of your bed to mount the brackets to. Stud finders are great for this. Studs are generally 16 inches apart so your shelves will have to be that long, if not longer. Don’t rely on drywall anchors because you’ll want to be able to put stuff on these, like lamps, alarm clocks and your phone.

Don’t forget about placement. I wanted my shelf about the same height as the bed and maybe half a foot away so I could easily grab stuff. Now, mount the brackets to the wall and the frame to the bracket. Most brackets come with screws for the mounting. After mounting whatever you’ve chosen to the brackets so it doesn’t move, get yourself a piece of glass cut to about the same size as the framed artwork.

Here comes the glass

With the glass on top, it’s now a perfectly flat area to put your bedside items on. One suggestion for safety is to find a glass company where you live that sells tempered glass and have it cut to size with a nice beveled edge. Your bedside tables can be the same or different. The one on the right side of my bed is square. It’s basically a 3 dimensional picture under glass. On the other side of the bed, I went a bit more artsy with metal leaves inside a frame. Again, you can use whatever you want that is framed and sturdy.

The thicker the glass, the heavier it is and the more expensive it is. So get the minimum thickness that the glass company says is safe. I spent about $200 combined to make and install the 2 bedside shelves. Most of that cost was the tempered glass. Once done, you’ll have something that’s quite functional and looks different. And you’ll now have all that area under the shelf!