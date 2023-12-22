INDIANAPOLIS — After you replaced your old shower splash guard, you may be wondering how you can clean your overall shower.

Check below for some shower-cleaning secrets that require minimal effort but yield maximum sparkle.

Time to unveil the magic behind the mist!

Step 1: Choose Your Weapon

Grab your go-to store-bought shower cleaner or create your own potent mixture with equal parts vinegar and dish soap. There are other home made methods that work as well.

Step 2: Invest in a Game-Changing Brush

There are several rotating cleaning brushes you can buy that make this easier, like the YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush, Shower Cleaning Brush with 8 Replaceable Brush Heads.

It was $30 and came with extension handles to reach the ceiling and upper walls. Toilet bowl cleaner was also used for efficiency because the cleaner could be used where needed and you can apply directly with a wet brush.

The foaming cleaners worked but the fumes are often too much, even with a fan running at full speed.

Step 3: Tackle Grout with a Stronger Solution

For tiled walls, especially grout lines, opt for a powerful grout cleaning solution. After cleaning, rinse thoroughly, as the water-in-hands method doesn’t quite cut it for rinsing off the walls.

For hard-to-reach spots, invest in a shower head connected to a hose which you can take off and spray where you need.

And if your shower heads themselves are clogged because of the hard water in Indiana, fill a plastic bag with white vinegar and wrap it around the shower head.

Let the solution clean it for about 30 minutes for effective cleaning.

Step 4: Crystal-Clear Shower Doors

For the shower door, use glass cleaner or a vinegar-water mix for a few minutes. Wash it down and scrub if needed. Sometimes just using a squeegee is all you need for a streak-free look.

To prevent mold, use proper ventilation. Turn on the fan during and after the shower for at least 10 minutes.

And for the final curtain call, don’t neglect your shower curtain or lining! Pop them in the washer on a delicate cycle, toss in the dryer for a few minutes or air dry.

With the right tools and minimal elbow grease, your shower can become the envy of the neighborhood.