INDIANAPOLIS – This Home Zone is about putting electrical outlets on a deck outside. The first thing we did was call in a professional. Adam Allen with Fisher’s Fixer Upper helped us out. Our homeowner is BJ Ardaiolo. He will be assisting Allen throughout the process.

“Alright, so the first step is to ensure that you have a GFCI or Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter outlet installed. This type of outlet is designed to protect against electrical shock and is essential for outdoor installations,” said Allen.

Before they began, make sure you turn off the power to the outlet at the circuit breaker panel inside your home and test to make sure it’s off.

“Now, we need to determine the path for running the electrical cable from the indoor outlet to the outdoor location. We’ll use a PVC conduit to protect the wires,” said Allen.

Now, measure the distance from the indoor outlet to where you want the outdoor outlet to be. Add a couple of extra feet for slack, and then buy the amount of conduit and wire you will need, plus at least 10 percent. BJ bought enough conduit, but not enough wire. He bought 25 feet of wire when Allen suggested he get 50 feet.

“Yea, I only got 25 feet. I thought that would do it. I cheaped out and that means it’s time to run over to my neighbor’s house to see if he has any extra wire, versus going all the way to the store,” said BJ.

Fortunately, neighbor Mike had what was needed.

“Now, we’ll attach the conduit to the wall. Start by drilling holes through the wall where you want the conduit to enter and exit. Now, thread the electrical cable through the conduit and secure it with cable connectors to the wall. Then, feed the conduit through the wall, making sure it fits snugly,” said Allen.

“Alright, cable’s in and the conduit is through the wall, and it’s running through the PVC,” said BJ.

Now, they focused on the outdoor end. Because they had a deck, they could run the wire underneath the deck, through the PVC conduit. The next step was to install an outdoor-rated electrical box at the end of the electrical run. This box will house the outdoor outlet. Allen prefers using a darker-colored metal outlet box versus a clear plastic one because they look better over time.

Next, secure the box to a sturdy surface and attach the conduit to the box using PVC connectors.

“Ah I see, don’t tighten the box down fully until the outlet inside is put in. This allows you to move it around if needed,” said BJ.

Now, they made the final electrical connections. Inside the outdoor box, attach the black wire to the brass-colored screw, the white wire to the silver-colored screw, and the green or bare wire to the green grounding screw.

“We’re almost there! Turn the power back on at the circuit breaker panel. Once the power is restored, use a GFCI outlet tester to ensure everything is working properly,” said Allen.

“The power’s back on, and the tester shows everything’s good to go!” said BJ.

After all was said and done, BJ is considering using his new found skills to install a third outlet on his deck in the future.

“I think I can do it, I’ve learned some new things and I can probably do it myself, OR I can just call Adam,” BJ joked.