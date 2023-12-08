INDIANAPOLIS — Is your shower bottom seal not doing its job? Is it looking crusty and musty?

If so, it’s time for an upgrade.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to replace your shower bottom seal for a cleaner, more effective solution.

Step 1: Measure Precisely

Start by measuring the thickness of your shower glass precisely. You can use a tape measure, but for more accuracy, consider using a caliper. This small investment of $20 can measure as finely as the width of a human hair, ensuring your measurements are spot on.

Here’s a caliper I bought on Amazon. Most glass door thicknesses are 3/16”, ¼”, 3/8” or ½”.

Also measure the width of the glass door so you know the length of drip edge you’ll need. Buy one that is longer than you’ll need so you can cut it down to size. I needed a 25 and 3/4″ piece so I bought a 36″ drip edge.

Step 2: Find the Right Replacement

Armed with the width and thickness measurements, head online or go to a store. Search for a shower drip edge bottom piece that matches your old drip edge. If you’re doing it online, simply type in the size and length and you’ll have a variety of choices. Try to match what you already have or find something close to it. Here are a bunch of choices for drip edges.

Step 3: Cut to Fit

Once you’ve received your new seal, you will need to cut it to the right length. Tools like a hacksaw, snips or even a sharp miter saw can do the job.

Pro tip: Tape the edge piece first to prevent chipping during the cutting process. The heavy duty snippers make the cleanest cut.

Step 4: Remove the Old Seal

Gently remove the old seal by pulling it downward toward your floor. They should just come right off unless glued on. If that’s the case, a putty knife might be necessary, but be gentle. My drip edge just pulled right off.

Wear gloves because an old piece of plastic may be sharp and consider using soapy water on the shower door and drip edge to ease the removal process. Once the edge is off, clean off the bottom edge of the shower where the new edging will go.

If there’s any residue, a razor blade can help.

Step 5: Install the New Seal

Use that same soapy water in a spray bottle to assist in putting on the new bottom drip edge. Of course, make sure to install the drip edge facing the inside of the shower. Start by pushing on the hinge edge first, then push on the rest. The edges can be difficult to slide once on, so that’s why you should try to put on the hinge corner first, then push the rest up and onto the glass door.

If at all confused, watching the video above will help.

Step 6: Test the Seal

Turn on the shower to ensure the new seal is doing its job effectively. Adjust if needed, and revel in your upgraded shower experience! Be sure to clean your seals regularly to remove moisture and prevent mildew.

Also avoid using harsh cleaners as they can age the seals more rapidly.