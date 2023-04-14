INDIANAPOLIS — Every day, thousands of Americans are cutting the cord.

They’re looking for alternatives to paying for cable and satellite service to get television, movies and other media.

You can always just watch what’s available by using an antenna, but that limits your options. So the first step to “cutting the cord” for most people is to have dependable Wi-Fi that allows them to get internet all around their home or apartment.

The first thing to do is to check what kind of internet is available in your area and which service providers are options where you live.

I decided to make a chart with about 15 different locations in my house. Then I would test internet speeds in each location for several different internet providers.

I originally had Verizon as one of the four providers to test. Their map shows a lot of coverage around Indianapolis, but when I typed in my address in their website, their 5G service was not available yet.

Most providers have a similar address checking system and will send you an email when service in your area is good to go. T-Mobile also provides the same 5G site map availability, as does Xfinity.

I tested T-Mobile, Xfinity, and Metronet fiber as my three internet choices right now, but there are several others. I chose those three because I already had Xfinity and I could get T-Mobile 5G on a 15-day trial basis. Installing Metronet was just $25 bucks, meaning I could test three providers for only $25. It’s better to test now, versus after you get the service.

Here’s how you do an internet speed test. You’ll need the internet, of course, and a device connected to your internet, like a laptop or smartphone. The newer the device, the better. Just type “speed test” into Google and you’ll get a speed test.

There are also plenty of apps you can download to your phone or table like Speedtest.net by Ookla. You should use the same speed testing app or site and same device on each provider for consistency.

Now let the website or app do the rest by simply hitting “run speed test” button or something similar to that. I tested two or three times per room and averaged the results. It takes about 30 seconds per test. Then I wrote down the results on my chart. I did that for most of the major rooms in my house for each provider. It sounds time consuming, but I finished in about 90 minutes.

I started with the Xfinity, as it was already plugged in as my current internet provider. After running the Wi-Fi speed tests, I disconnected it and plugged in the equipment for T-Mobile’s 5G. When I was done testing that, I connected to the Metronet fiber and tested it.

My results showed all three were pretty good, with some rooms getting much higher speeds than others. The closer to the router, or extender, generally the higher the speed. For me, Metronet provided the fastest speed in more rooms, followed by Xfinity.

The T-Mobile system is similar to Verizon’s. It’s a roughly foot-tall device that you plug into the wall and place in a window sill facing toward their cell tower. It did really well, given I put in no extenders. It was a tough call, but I went with Metronet because each room’s speed test was 30 megabits per second (Mbps) or way above. All the options were similar in price.

So what do the speeds mean? Your download speed is generally listed in megabits per second or Mbps. It measures how fast data can be downloaded from the internet to your device. The upload speed is just the opposite. Uploading is big for gamers and YouTubers who want to upload without lag.

If you’re just browsing the internet and writing emails, or even watching TV, then a speed of 25 Mbps should be sufficient. For streaming movies, 30 Mbps or above is good. For gamers, 50 Mbps is good. Anything about that is just gravy. To be even more sure a given speed will be enough for your needs, turn on a movie or play a game to see for yourself if the particular internet service provider is working well.

Finally, prices are a major factor and they often change after a year or so after an introductory period. Don’t be afraid to change your provider and try something new. After all, it’s getting easier to go from one service to another, with more competition. Plus, more and more providers don’t require you to sign a contract, making it easier to switch.