It’s a road trip for the Home Zone.

This time, we’re embarking on an exciting home improvement journey as we transform a plain wall into a captivating TV wall with some added fire power!

I’m on the west coast in Seattle, helping out an old college buddy, Jeff, and his wife, Keiko. They wanted to elevate their living space by adding an electric fireplace and mounting their TV on a brand-new wall.

Jeff’s wall was rather plain, featuring just a TV, plant stand and a lifeless plant. But the idea was to enhance it with an electric fireplace, creating a cozy and stylish focal point in their home.

Jeff shared his thoughts: “Remove that plant, add some kind of a small wall and it would be nice to wrap it with, I don’t know, framing.”

As you can tell, my buddy’s plan wasn’t exactly ironed out.

Planning and preparation

The first step in this project is to plan and prepare. We decided to construct an 8-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide wall that would protrude about 9 inches from the original wall, covered with shiplap. After that, we planned to insert an electric fireplace near the bottom, with a TV above it.

Here’s what you need to do: Determine the location for the new wall, TV and fireplace. Use tape to lay it out and mark the studs. Ensure there’s an electrical outlet for both the TV and fireplace. Now, adjust the TV bracket’s height to leave enough space for the fireplace below and secure it to the studs.

Building the new wall

Now, it’s time to build the new wall. Follow these steps:

Screw two or three boards into the old wall studs horizontally. We used 1×4’s because they do the job and are inexpensive. Position one board about 3 feet up and another about 7 feet high. You can use more boards, but it’s not necessary. This allows you to mount the new wall anywhere on the horizontal boards without having to hit a stud.

We used 8-foot 2x4s to create the side walls. Each wall measured 8 feet tall by 9 inches deep. Insert several 6-inch pieces between the 8-footers to form the mini 9-inch wide walls. After building the two walls, ensure they are securely screwed into the back wall and are plum.

Now it’s time to construct the front wall that goes between the side walls, where the TV and fireplace will be mounted. Measure the gap between the side walls and use that measurement to build one large front wall that will house the TV and fireplace. Make sure the interior framed dimensions of this wall are slightly larger than the fireplace so it has wood to screw into and rest against.

Shiplap installation

Time to add the shiplap.

Cut the shiplap boards to length and use a brad nailer to attach the shiplap to the front and sides of the new wall. Nail into the tongue instead of the face of the boards to hide the little nail holes.

For the TV, if it’s heavy, keep it mounted on the original wall studs rather than the new wall with shiplap. In our case, we left the mounting bracket against the original wall to also maintain a flush appearance.

Our bracket reached 10 inches deep, so that’s why we built the wall only 9 inches deep, so the mounted TV could reach deep enough to mount on the back wall bracket.

Finishing touches

To achieve a polished look, cover the corners of the shiplap with 1 inch 90-degree pieces of wood or PVC cut to length. Also consider adding crown molding for an elegant touch. Apply caulking for any gaps and paint the skirt board to match the room’s floor trim.

Plug in the TV and fireplace and add the glass rocks to the fireplace for that cozy ambiance.

Stand by for Jeff’s humor after his wife asks him, “How come the rocks keep falling off?

“Because they’re pop rocks!” he replied.

Classic Jeff!

Finally, ensure the fireplace is securely plugged in and attached with included screws. Hook on the fireplace glass, and you’re done!

The finished product shows a stunning TV wall with an electric fireplace, all completed in just one weekend! Not bad for a couple of college kids who are no longer kids.