Are you tired of dealing with drafts, water leaks and energy loss through your windows?

It’s time to take action and seal the deal between your window frames and walls. Whether your walls are made of wood, brick or another material, caulking can make a significant difference.

Welcome to this Home Zone guide that will help you caulk your way to a more weatherproof and efficient home!

Caulking is a technique that involves using a sealant, often called caulk, to fill gaps and cracks around your window frames. If your windows are allowing water to seep in, especially behind brick walls, it’s a clear sign that those gaps need attention.

Preparing the Workspace: Removing Old Sealant

Before you start applying the new sealant, you’ll need to remove the old, worn-out sealant if possible. If your windows are at ground level, this task is relatively straightforward. However, if you’re working higher up, make sure you take necessary safety precautions.

You’ll need a box cutter or specialized tools when scraping out the old sealant. The goal is to clear away any hardened remnants around the window frame. While tools might be helpful, the box cutter is often preferred for effectively removing brittle and ineffective caulking. I used both a box cutter and a tool from Homax.

Addressing Larger Gaps: Introducing Backer Rod

For gaps larger than a quarter-inch, you might need a backer rod. This foam-based flexible rod acts as a foundation for the new caulk, preventing it from sinking into wide and deep crevices. Insert the backer rod behind the frame, ensuring it’s flush with the surface. You can use tools like a screwdriver or a paint stick to press it into place.

Choosing the Right Caulk: Siliconized Latex for Durability

When it comes to selecting the right caulk, opt for siliconized latex caulk for exterior windows. This blend combines the durability of silicone with the paintability of latex. Notably, pure silicone caulk isn’t paintable. I used “Big Stretch Caulk,” which is an elastomeric option that’s budget-friendly yet highly regarded. Elastomeric caulk moves and flexes with gaps, making it an excellent choice for areas prone to expansion and contraction.

Application Technique: Sealing the Gap

With your chosen caulk in hand, it’s time to apply it. Begin by cutting the caulk tube’s end and piercing it if necessary to allow the caulk to flow smoothly. Load the caulk tube into a caulk gun for easy application.

When covering the gap, ensure the caulk makes contact with both the brick and the window frame. Applying slightly more caulk than needed is better than underapplying. If possible, use both hands for better control during application, unless safety requires one hand for support.

Perfecting the Finish: Smoothing the Caulk

After applying the caulk, I used a specialized tool from the previously mentioned Homax kit to smooth it out. Unlike interior caulking, avoid using your fingers to prevent creating a big sticky mess. This smoothing tool is designed to enhance the bond between the brick and the window frame. Apply just enough pressure to achieve a smooth finish without removing the caulk.

Practice Makes Perfect: The Art of Caulking

While the process may seem a bit tricky initially, practice makes perfect. As you apply caulk to a few sides of the window, you’ll find the technique becomes easier to master. However, be cautious when working at significant heights, as that part can still be challenging.

Conclusion: Enhancing Your Home’s Protection

Sealing your exterior windows with elastomeric caulking is a proactive step toward safeguarding your home from the elements. By addressing gaps, cracks, and potential water infiltration, you’re not only improving energy efficiency but also preventing potential structural damage. So, gather your tools, roll up your sleeves, and give your windows the protection they deserve!