Mulch Madness: A Guide to Rubber Mulch and Easy Application

Welcome to this week’s Home Zone, where I dive into the world of landscaping and discover a unique way to keep your outdoor spaces looking fresh and vibrant.

While most homeowners associate mulching with spring and wood mulch, we’re here to reveal the benefits of mulching in late summer with rubber mulch.

Say goodbye to relentless weed battles and rapid grass growth!

Why Rubber Mulch?

Traditionally, mulching with wood chips is a popular choice, but have you ever considered the simplicity and longevity of rubber mulch?

This option provides a cost-effective solution with a lifespan of up to a decade. Not only does it offer hassle-free maintenance, but it also acts as a barrier against unwanted growth, including pesky weeds and invasive grass. Unlike wood mulch, it doesn’t rot or provide any nutrients for weeds to grow.

The Process

Begin by rolling out landscape fabric and securing it in place with U-shaped gardening pins or ground spikes.

Pro tip: Repurpose old coat hangers as fabric staples for a budget-friendly option. You can generally get four staples from a typical wire coat hanger. Cut it with metal snips or lineman pliers with a cutting edge.

When you’re laying out the landscape fabric, overlap the fabric rolls about 6 inches to prevent any growth between them, and neatly trim excess fabric along the edges with scissors. Now, it’s time for the main event – the rubber mulch.

I found what’s called, “playground quality” rubber mulch from Recycled Manufactured Products (RPM).

They delivered it all on a pallet. I chose the black-colored mulch because it helps ensure more of a timeless appearance that also conceals any potential bare spots because it’s on top of black landscape fabric.

Lay it out

Laying out the bags strategically; the pallet of 50 bags I got was enough to create a 1-2 inch deep perimeter. If you’re unsure how much to buy for your area, most sellers have a materials calculator on line.

Cost and Benefits

The investment for this transformation totaled around $950, which is probably higher than traditional wood mulch initially. However, consider this: rubber mulch requires just one application every 12 years, translating to roughly $80 per year. If you factor in the time savings from not having to frequently replace mulch, it’s an investment that pays off fairly quickly.

Application Tips

Remember the following pointers for a seamless experience.

To prevent mulch from getting beneath the overlapping fabric, place handfuls of it on top of the fabric seam before spreading the rest. Once the mulch is in place, use the back of a fan rake to achieve an even surface. If any mulch spills onto the sidewalk, a blower will swiftly clear it away.

Visual Transformation

After a few hours of work, the results are evident. The new rubber mulch is darker and more vibrant. Compare it to the decade-old mulch, and the difference is striking – an upgrade that breathes new life into the landscape.

As summer gradually transitions into autumn, consider embracing Mulch Madness. Break away from the traditional and explore the long-lasting benefits of rubber mulch.

With simple application and enduring results, it’s time to make your outdoor spaces stand out in style.