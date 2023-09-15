Today, we’re diving headfirst into the colorful world of DIY wall painting, where we’ll share some tips to make your walls pop with personality, all while avoiding a paint-demonium in your home. And guess what? Our guide on this vibrant journey is none other than FOX59’s Sierra Hignite, joined by her partner-in-paint, her husband Bobby! Here are the keys to painting perfection.

Pick the right day

Whether you are painting inside or outside, you don’t want the conditions to be extreme. Paint won’t dry as well in high heat and humidity. It also won’t cure as well if you’re painting the outside of your home in frigid weather.

Sierra picked an extremely hot day in August and regretted it, but sometimes you just have to get your project done. Fortunately, most of her work was inside where it was climate controlled.

Prep and Prime

Sierra needed to remove some old frames from the wall where she was painting. She also wanted to reuse the frames but give them a fresh look, so she laid a cloth down and spray painted frames before tackling the wall. She used light coats to prevent drips. Use the correct paint for whatever the frames are made of and spray from about a foot away in a continual motion to prevent paint pooling.

Prepare the Wall

Remove cover plates for outlets and switches. You can tape them off, but that takes just as much time and removing the plates makes for a cleaner job, plus you won’t have to be as careful when painting. You should also lay down a cloth or plastic on your floor because rolling can leave little dots of paint. There’s also the possibility you’ll kick over the paint can or tray, so a big cloth can save the day.

Cutting In

Use a nice angled brush to carefully paint the edges first, keeping an inch away from the ceiling or baseboard initially. Then use the remaining paint in your bush and on the wall to apply paint up to the line you are trying to “cut in.” When there is less paint at the edge, it’s easier to control. Another advantage to using less paint at the crease, or at the tape line, is it prevents getting paint on the ceiling, door frames or wherever you don’t want the paint.

Right after you cut in the line, feather it out. That means using the same brush or a roller to drag the paint you’ve applied about 8 inches to a foot down the wall. Doing so prevents a thick band of paint near the top and bottom; it also makes it blend in better once you roll the interior. You can choose to tape off baseboards, door frames or even the ceiling. When you are done painting the edges, peeling the tape generally leaves a clean line. It depends on how steady your hand is. Typically it’s best to tape off baseboards.

Roller Technique

Now that you’ve got the edges done, it’s time to roll the interior of the wall. When rolling, most people use a 3/8″ nap roller with a quality paint. Mix up the paint before pouring it into a tray or bucket. Once you get paint onto the roller, paint toward the metal cage that holds the roller. The cage side is the side that naturally will lay down the most paint because it takes the most pressure. By painting toward the cage, it helps deposit the paint evenly. If you were to paint in the opposite direction of the cage, there would be vertical streaks left behind.

The W Pattern

Consider applying paint in a W pattern, then spreading it out. It’s a time-saver that’ll leave your walls looking fabulous. Many homeowners will paint one vertical roll after the other slightly overlapping. You can do that, but chances are, you will see the lines. If you lay down a lot of paint in a W pattern and spread it out, you won’t see vertical paint lines.

Go Big

Invest in an 18-inch roller for more efficient coverage. Sierra and Bobby used the standard 9-inch roller and quickly learned that takes much longer. It’s not just the fact the 18-inch roller is much bigger, but the roller cage attaches at both ends of the roller and the painting stick is in the middle which applies even pressure from one side of the roll to the other.

Wide Paint Bucket

Pair your 18-inch roller with that two-sided cage to hold the roller and get a wide paint bucket designed for the 18-inch roller. Dunk the roller into the paint bucket and don’t be shy. Spread that paint it on the wall in a W pattern. Because there is so much paint on the wall, it’s easy to spready it out vertically without going back to the bucket.

After applying the paint in the W pattern, spread it from left to right or right to left. You can literally get a 10-foot-wide wall done in just a couple minutes. The professionals can do it in even less! That’s speed and even coverage, a win-win! Here’s a link to the big bucket, the roller cage and three 18-inch rollers for $60.

Despite not using the big roller, Sierra and Bobby’s DIY adventure turned out great. Their gallery wall was clean, crisp, and pops with personality!