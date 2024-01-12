INDIANAPOLIS — In this Home Zone, we embark on a lint-filled expedition to assist a homeowner in cleaning out his vent pipe for the dryer.

What we discovered was not just a mess but a potential fire hazard. Did you know you should clean the vent tube at least once a year? Our expert shows you how, revealing a colossal house hairball that’s now been cleared away!

On a sunny winter day, Adam Allen of Fishers Fixer Upper (765-506-2714) takes on the task of cleaning out a dryer vent on Jacob Wilson’s home. Jacob had a previous experience with a dryer fire in his first apartment, and the firefighters recommended cleaning the vent at least once a year to prevent such problems.

Preventing Dryer Fires and Improving Performance

To avoid dryer fires and ensure your dryer works efficiently, it’s crucial to clean both the lint trap and the pipe that runs from the back of the dryer to the outside. The easiest way to clean it is from the outside, and for safety reasons, always unplug the dryer before starting.

Checking for Clogs

Adam suggests checking how the dryer is blowing outside, ensuring the fins are open, feeling the heat, and ensuring clothes are drying in the expected cycle.

The Cleaning Process

Even if your dryer is working well, cleaning the vent once a year is recommended. Adam demonstrates the process, emphasizing the importance of removing the grill, but not disconnecting the collar from the pipe to avoid alignment issues. Gently remove fins or flaps to access the inside of the pipe and use a cleaning kit, readily available on platforms like Amazon.

Using a Cleaning Kit

Adam showcases a kit with rods and brushes designed for cleaning out the dryer vent. The idea is to auger out or loosen up the lint. The process helps prevent lint build-up and potential fire hazards.

Results and Maintenance

After the cleaning is complete, Adam gives the kit to the homeowner for future use. The cleaned vent resulted in a significant improvement, akin to the house coughing up a hairball.

Conclusion

Regularly cleaning your dryer vent is essential for preventing fires and maintaining optimal dryer performance. With the right tools and a simple yearly routine, you can ensure your home stays safe and your dryer functions efficiently. Remember, a clean vent is a safe vent!