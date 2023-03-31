INDIANAPOLIS — The professionals can make drywalling look easy. As a homeowner there are some tips and equipment that can make the task much easier. The first tip is about putting up drywall on the ceiling, as most beginners can handle putting up 2-by-4 sheets on walls. The first pieces I put up were heavy 12-footers on a ceiling that was about 700 square feet.

The biggest tip is to rent or buy a drywall lift so you can do it yourself for about $40 per day. Or you can buy one for about $150 and sell it when you’re done. That way you don’t have to find other people to come over and help.

Despite the boards each weighing 90 pounds, they were easy to crank up with a lift. Also be sure to read the instructions carefully of how to put the lift together.

I did not, and it fell apart the first time.

Tip no. 2 is about attaching drywall to the wall or ceiling. If you have a decent amount to do, consider buying a drywall screw gun. It’s a specialty gun that feeds drywall screws into the gun one at a time. Those screws are on plastic strips that come in a plastic container. It means you can do a lot with just one arm and don’t have to stop to put another screw in. It made things much easier, plus it sets the perfect screw depth!

Tip no. 3: If you’re drywalling around a window or even a door, instead of piecing together drywall around the window, you can avoid the seams, the taping and mudding by covering the entire window with one sheet if possible. Then with a rotary tool that rides along the wooden window frame, cut out the center. I did 6 windows and a door, and this method made for quick and clean work.

Final tip, no. 4 is after the taping and mudding. It’s the sanding. The hand or method or sanding disks on a stick can be tedious and messy with all the dust.

Instead, I got an inexpensive drywall sander that plugs in and then connects to your shop vac. You can also change the sanding pads to whatever grit level is needed for your project. With the sander and vacuum, almost every bit of drywall dust gets collected and you get done in a fraction of the time.

As far as the drywall mudding and taping, I did both and used drywall boxes. They make the process faster, but they are expensive and may not be worth it if you don’t have much to do, although you can resell them after you’re done with them. That’s what I did and got more than 50% of the original price. This is where you might want to consider hiring a professional because a good mudding and taping job can make your drywall effort look great. It can even cover up mistakes you may have made. Plus a pro can likely knock out the job fast and efficiently.