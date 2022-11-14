We all have unique financial situations and no one’s financial journey is the same as anyone else’s. Many people are going through hard times right now – especially with the cost of living – and have to continue to make important decisions. Pay the bills or feed your family? Money struggles can happen to anyone if you don’t have a plan.

Imagine being homeless after being fired from your job and you have a family to feed – what do you do? How do you rebound? This morning’s guest knows all too well how to rebound – because that’s part of her story.



Omega Tandy is a financial literacy coach and the founder and CEO of Honor Your Impact. She joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about her new program.