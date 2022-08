Honoring the life of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop this past Sunday (7/31).The Elwood police officer, Fishers High School graduate and army veteran made a huge impact in his short 24 years of life.

Rick Snyder, President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Oder of Police, explains the best ways you can help support the officer’s family. Snyder also discusses the issues surrounding violent attacks against officers around the country.