Hoosiers 70 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS– Hoosiers who are 70 and older may now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The expanded eligibility came less than a week after seniors 80 and older started getting the vaccine.

On January 15, when registration was first made available, nearly 60,000 Hoosiers in their 70s signed up. Understandably, getting everyone vaccinated is a huge undertaking.

IU Health has several hospitals offering vaccine clinics.

We talk to Kristen Kelle, head of the nursing director of infection prevention for IU Health. For more information, head to their website.