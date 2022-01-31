Sink your sweet tooth into Hoosier Chocolate Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — Tipton County, Westfield, and Zionsville have come together to create what is anticipated to become an annual event; the Hoosier Chocolate Fest. The 21 and over event comes with a VIP experience on Friday, February 11, and a ticketed event open to the public on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, Indiana.

Allyson Gutwein, the executive director for the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, and Kegan Schmicker with Tipton County, join the show to share details on the event.

For ticket and event information, visit hoosierchocolatefest.com.