Hoosier, former FBI counter terrorism head talks about Afghanistan

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing another round of hefty fines against airline passengers for offensive and combative acts, from refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate to an apparent sexual assault.

In total, the FAA levied an additional $531,545 in civil penalties on Thursday, an amount that marks the FAA’s largest single proposal of fines against any group of passengers since the start of the agency’s “zero-tolerance” policy. The fines were levied against 34 passengers, one of whom was hit with $45,000 in proposed civil penalties alone.