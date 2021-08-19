Hoosier, former FBI counter terrorism head talks about Afghanistan

INDIANAPOLIS– President Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan until all Americans are evacuated. He says troops will stay beyond the August 31 deadline if they have to. One Hoosier has massive knowledge on Afghanistan, the Taliban and what is happening right now. The man put in charge of the FBI’s counterterrorism program after the September 11, 2001 attacks is John Pistole. He was also the head of the TSA under then President Obama. He is the current president of Anderson University. He talks to us about what is unfolding now.