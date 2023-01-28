INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating love with an evening of poetry, music an art.
On February 11, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts Hoosier (H)Arts, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening featuring local musicians, artists and poets.
