Hoosiers nominated in Best Buddies award

INDIANAPOLIS– Best Buddies Indiana is a non-profit spreading the mission of inclusion through friendship.It’s dedicated to ending the social isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Best Buddies chapters can be found in middle schools, high schools and colleges across the state, leading to lasting and meaningful friendships. Now two local members have been nominated as inclusion leaders for the champion of the year campaign. We talk to Carson Canfield and AC Heigl on their friendship. For more information head to their website.