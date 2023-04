Denim is a timeless item for your closet and the styling options for people of all ages are endless. However, with any classic wardrobe staple, denim trends come and go. There’s no doubt that a wave of some of our favorite 90s styles are back!

Danielle Parker, with the Fashion Mall at Keystone, joined FOX59 Wednesday morning to share some of the latest trends in denim from skirts, pants and shorts.