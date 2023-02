Most of us grow up thinking the key to good relationships is keeping everyone around us happy, but this just creates the dynamic of people-pleasing and insincerity — which destroys the relationship. FOX59’s favorite time strategist Elyssa Smith returned to the studio this morning with three tips to build healthy relationships and spend your time and energy intentionally.

Elyssa has a free Facebook group for women called the “Stress Less Lounge,” and you can check it out by clicking here.