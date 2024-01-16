When a new year rolls around, many resolve to eat better and focus on nutrition. But as the year wears on and routines set in, sometimes those lofty goals are suddenly out of reach.
“MasterChef: Legends” winner Chef Kelsey Murphy joined FOX59 Morning News to share three ideas for keeping your nutrition goals on point in 2024.
Sana Life Collagen and Greens Powder
- Five tops of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and 29 fruits, vegetables, and herbs
- Tastes amazing!
- Comes in adult and kid formulas
- Use code Kelsey10 to get a discount at the Sana Life website.
Farro: Wonderful taste and texture
- A superfood ancient grain!
- 6g protein per serving
- 5g fiber
- High in nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B
Ultimate Dessert: Dark Chocolate Raspberry Dessert Cups
- Whipped cottage cheese provides a creamy high protein base
- Raspberries are high in antioxidants with anti-aging and brain boosting powers, and high in fiber
- Dark chocolate has so many brain-boosting properties and has been shown to decrease depressive symptoms