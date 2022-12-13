Butter boards are one of the latest trendy twists on charcuterie boards. But if all that butter has you worrying about cholesterol intake, Fresh Thyme Market has a more nutritious alternative.

They are swapping out the butter for feta cheese with their whipped feta boards!

Whipped Feta Board

Ingredients:

1 block feta cheese

½ cup full fat, plain Greek yogurt

2 small garlic cloves

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

Pinch of everything bagel seasoning

Pinch of fresh dill

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. pomegranate arils

Prepping your Whipped Feta Board:

Combine feta, yogurt, garlic and 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Dietitian Tip: Feta cheese is typically made from sheep and goat milk which contains

more calcium than cow’s milk promoting bone health. Feta cheese also contains

probiotics, the friendly bacteria that helps promote gut health and anti-inflammatory

benefits. Place whipped feta in the middle of a large platter and smooth out with a spoon. Sprinkle whipped feta with salt and pepper, everything bagel seasoning, fresh dill, lemon zest and pomegranate arils.

Dietitian Tip: Pomegranates are the new cranberry of the holiday season, these tiny arils

are bursting with flavor and contain vitamin C and antioxidant properties to promote

immune health. Drizzle remaining Tbsp. of olive oil on top of the seasoned whipped feta Fill in the platter with fresh colorful veggies or toasted pita and enjoy!