It is the first day of Spring and soon the temps will start to warm up which means many of us will get outside to start projects on our homes. One project many people often neglect is inspecting the roof. Do you have roof damage from a storm?

Do you know what to look for and should you call out an inspector? There are a lot of questions when it comes to roofing and what to do to protect your investment – your home.

Chad Smith, project estimator from Bone Dry Roofing, joined FOX59 this morning with some tips to get the outside of your house ready for Spring.

For more information, click here.