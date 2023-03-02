Next Sunday, March 12th, at 2 A.M., Daylight Saving Time beings. The annual ritual of “springing forward” also means that we lose an hour’s sleep. This can leave many of us feeling sluggish and tired.

That’s why sleep doctors, like Dr. Abhinav Singh, suggest preparing for the transition now. He joined FOX59 this morning to share a few steps you can take to make the transition a little easier on yourself.

