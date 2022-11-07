Over the last year, we’ve learned more information about the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. Indiana State Police have said a man posing as a teen boy used a fake account to talk with young girls.

That same account is connected to a conversation with Libby the day before the girls were killed.

We want to add that the man has not been charged or named a person of interest in the case.

Predators have been known to use the internet to catfish, groom, and prey upon underage victims.

In this month’s Kids First On Fox, LifeSmart Youth CEO Tammie Carter discusses ways parents can keep their children safe online.