INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The popular Netflix Documentary “Our Father” brought national attention to a Hoosier doctor using his own sperm to impregnate dozens of women.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote broke the story of Dr. Donald Cline fathering more than 90 children eight years ago, when Jacoba Ballard came forward.

She is a proven fighter headed to Washington D.C, with six other victims of fertility fraud.

Jacoba and another fertility fraud victim, Eve Wiley from Texas spoke with Angela Monday about their fight for a federal law making what happened to them a crime.