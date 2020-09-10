Ice cream company helps dairy farmers in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon ice cream company Tillamook is raising money for struggling farmers across America. Ten percent of their sales will help provide financial relief. Food scientist share ice cream cocktail recipes with Ray.

Featured recipes

Tropical Float

¼ cup raspberries

¼ cup pineapple

1.5oz White Rum

0.75 oz Banana liqueur

Ginger Beer or Ale (Ginger Beer preferred)

Ice

Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream

Muddle raspberries, pineapple, rum and banana liqueur in the bottom of a mixing glass. Once thoroughly muddled, add mixture to the bottom of a large wine glass or Tom Collins glass. Fill glass ¾ with ice, then top with ginger beer. Add a scoop of Tillamook Ice Cream on top.

Garnish with mint, a pineapple slice and fresh raspberries.

German Chocolate Cake Milkshake

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Frangelico, or similar hazelnut liqueur

1 cup Tillamook Chocolate Ice Cream (about 3 scoops)

½ cup 2% milk

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend for 2-4 minutes or until smooth. Empty contents into a milkshake glass or 16oz pint glass. Enjoy!