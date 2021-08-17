iDream Center for the Arts holding grand opening

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — A new performing arts center for Indianapolis youth and young adults is set to open its doors. The iDream center for the Arts is located at 1145 E. 22nd Street. The grand opening is set for Saturday, August 17.

Well-known producer Mark A. Peay is responsible for making it all happen. FOX59 spoke with Peay about the importance of this type of space for people looking to hone their skills and discover hidden talents.

For more information on the grand opening, including how to register, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crime Mapping

More Crime Mapping

Most Popular

Latest News

More News