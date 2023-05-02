INDIANAPOLIS – Deadly accidents involving vehicles and bicycles have risen sharply in the last decade, and the folks at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety say they know why.

According to the IIHS, there were 621 cyclists killed in accidents with vehicles in 2010. In 2020, that number had gone up to 932. The IIHS did a deep dive into the accident reports across the nation and concluded that the growing popularity of taller SUVs and pickup trucks is a primary reason for the increase.

In an accident with a smaller car, the IIHS points out that a cyclist is likely to be thrown up onto the hood and/or roof of a car before rolling off to the side. A taller SUV or pickup is much more likely to knock a cyclist directly to the ground and possibly run over them as the driver attempts to stop. Not only is a cyclist more likely to have a serious injury when knocked directly to the ground, 82% of head injuries involving SUVs came from the cyclist being run over or hit by the vehicle’s undercarriage.

Not to mention SUVs and pickup trucks are simply larger and hit with more force than smaller cars.

Of course, this study isn’t meant to discourage Americans from driving larger vehicles. However, it could serve as a caution to cyclists, and a message to cities and towns to continue adding designated bike lanes, trails and other safety features to protect riders on two wheels.