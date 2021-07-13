Impact Central Indiana Pitchfeast offering cash for best business pitch

INDIANAPOLIS — Minority entrepreneurs have a chance to win big money for their business. In September, the Impact Central Indiana Pitchfeast will see several local business owners try to sell a live audience on their vision. The best pitch will receive $25,000.

FOX59 spoke with Kendrea Williams, founder of Pitchfeast, and Tamara Rogers, a previous winner of the event.

