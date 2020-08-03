IMPD begins roll out of body cameras for officers

INDIANAPOLIS – After months of protests and calls for police to be held more accountable, significant changes are coming to the way Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers patrol the streets. IMPD and city leadership are launching a body-worn camera program for officers today.

The contract with Utility outlines the equipping of 1,100 officers who respond to 911 calls.

The 5.5-year, $9.2 million contract covers the cost of leasing the technology, installation, cloud-based video storage, upgrades after three years, maintenance, and local support to help with technology issues.

The cameras will automatically turn on in certain situations, such as:

Being within 500 feet of a dispatched run

Drawing the gun from its holster

Beginning to run

Lying flat for 10 seconds

Violently shaking, such as during a fight

Activating lights and/or sirens in the car

Unlocking the shotgun rack

Also today, IMPD’s use of force policy will be put in effect.

The new use-of-force policies explicitly prohibits actions IMPD does not currently teach or practice, such as the use of chokeholds or firing at moving vehicles, while spelling out in greater detail de-escalation techniques, less lethal force continuum options, consideration of the underlying crime or the subject’s mental health or substance abuse condition and the duty of an officer to intervene or report if a use-of-force violation is witnessed.

Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss these new policies.