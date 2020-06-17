IMPD Chief Randal Taylor weighs in on overnight violence, Mayor’s police reform plan, and President Trump’s executive order

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and five others hurt in a series of shootings overnight.

It brings the city’s homicide total to nearly 100 — two dozen more than we had this time last year.

At the same time, people across the city are calling for the defunding of IMPD.

Mayor Joe Hogsett recently unveiled a plan to partner with New York University’s School of Law.

But some people are criticizing it, saying it doesn’t do enough to address the crisis we’re facing now with rising homicide numbers.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor joins us to discuss his thoughts on the spike in violence, the Mayor’s plan, and the Executive Order President Trump just signed yesterday.