The IMPD Mounted Patrol helps keep the peace at parades, festivals, and community events. They’re a familiar and friendly sight around the circle city. But the horses and their human police partners need your help! They need to build a new barn, and they plan to do so by selling bricks. Lisa Rollings and Eric Hoots joined Angela on the red couch to share more information about the fundraiser. For more information, click here.

