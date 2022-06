INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a brand new program for the next generation.

The inaugural IMPD Teen Academy will be held at the J Everett Light Career Center from June 27-July 1.

Participants will be able to learn about local laws, conflict resolution, crime scene investigation and much more.

Officer Iris Farries stopped by our morning show to tell us why IMPD started this program, and how to get involved.

Interested in signing up your teen? Click here.