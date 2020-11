INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever been on a job interview and really wanted to make a good impression on the interviewer?

Likability is all about increasing your mental toughness and emotional intelligence.

Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer says this is something anyone can learn to do through “The SMILE Factor.”

S: S HOW me respect

HOW me respect M: Make it all about M E

Make it all about E I: Make me feel I MPORTANT

Make me feel MPORTANT L: Make me L AUGH

Make me AUGH E: EARN my Trust