The first annual Indy Cornhole Classic will Include both a recreational and a competitive bring your own partner doubles tournament. You can only pre-register in one or the other.

At least one person from each team must pre-register on the free Scoreholio app AFTER purchasing your ticket on Eventbrite. This app will be used to run the bracket and notify teams/ players what court their matches are on as well as day roll call and any messages/updates.

In addition to the cornhole tournament, a family-friendly festival will extend south of American Legion Mall and will include a silent auction, food trucks, and beer vendors. Veterans Memorial Plaza will be host to free games and activities for all ages to enjoy.

