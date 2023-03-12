INDIANAPOLIS – There may be snow on the ground, but that isn’t stopping the oldest flower show from making a grand return to Indianapolis.

This week, the Indiana Flower and Patio Show is celebrating its 65th year at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The show features hundreds of local vendors with the goal of inspiring gardens and backyards across the state.

One vendor shares with us the importance of shopping small and supporting Indiana’s small businesses.

Flower and Patio Show 2023

“It’s so important to support our small local businesses,” Abby Perry, the owner of Abby’s Garden Parties, said. “We live here. We are a part of your community. We appreciate it. We know you can buy stuff from the big box stores, but when you buy from us, you get that personal connection. We are part of your community. We are part of your neighborhood. It means so much to us.”

The Indiana Flower and Patio show will continue until next Sunday. The show times are included below.

Show times:

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, and children under 12 are free. If you click here, you can get a discount on your tickets with the promo code WXIN.

To learn more about this year’s show, click here.