Halloween is right around the corner and the Indiana State Museum is getting in the spooky spirit. They’ve got some creepy and cool events coming up that are fun for the whole family.

Public programs manager, Stephanie Kazmierzak, joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the upcoming ‘Fright Night’ and ‘Twilight Tales’ events coming up next month.

For more information on any of these spooky events, click here.