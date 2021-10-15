ISTA weighs in on new school performance dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education announced plans for a new online dashboard to track students’ success.

They look to measure and display five characteristics: academic mastery, career and post-secondary readiness, communication and collaboration, work ethic and civic, financial, and digital literacy.

State education leaders say the dashboard will help ensure how well-prepared students are for what’s next after high school.

Indiana State Teachers Association vice president, Jennifer Smith Margraf, shares ISTA’s reaction to the proposed dashboard and how educators could be impacted.