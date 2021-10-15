ISTA weighs in on new school performance dashboard

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education announced plans for a new online dashboard to track students’ success.     

They look to measure and display five characteristics: academic mastery, career and post-secondary readiness, communication and collaboration, work ethic and civic, financial, and digital literacy.     

State education leaders say the dashboard will help ensure how well-prepared students are for what’s next after high school.     

Indiana State Teachers Association vice president, Jennifer Smith Margraf, shares ISTA’s reaction to the proposed dashboard and how educators could be impacted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News