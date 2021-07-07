Indiana Teachers Association on Kindergarten enrollment cutoff confusion

INDIANAPOLIS– Many parents are confused on whether or not their child makes the cutoff date to start kindergarten. For years, children have had to turn 5 by Aug.1 to make the cutoff. But, several years ago the state said it would cover the cost of educating kindergarten students as long as they turned 5 by Oct. 1. But, not all school districts follow that Oct. 1 cutoff date, so depending on where you live, you may have to wait to send your child to kindergarten. We talk to Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana state teachers association.