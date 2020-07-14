Indiana University busy getting campus ready for students

Universities across Indiana are getting ready to welcome back students during a pandemic.
The fall semester at Indiana University starts on August 24th and the staff has been very busy deep cleaning the campus to make sure students are protected from the Coronavirus. I-U’s Vice President for Capital Planning and Facilities Tom Morrison talked about the plan to keep everyone safe.

