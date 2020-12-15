Indianapolis Ballet’s traditional “Nutcracker Sweets” going virtual

INDIANAPOLIS – A holiday tradition is still going strong, despite the pandemic changing so much of what we are used to this time of year. The Indianapolis Ballet’s “Nutcracker Sweet” is a long-time tradition. While in-person shows are not happening this year, there is a way to watch it virtually from the comfort of your home.

FOX59 spoke with Yoshiko Kamikusa, a performer with the organization, about how to enjoy the show, and how performing as a ballet dancer during a pandemic changes how she approaches taking the stage.

For more information on how to watch the show, click here