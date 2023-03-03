Colts tight end and Hoosier native, Kylen Granson, is teaming up with Kroger to launch a brand new book drive in Fishers! Granson and his parents created the non-profit KG’s Kids to emphasize education, starting with reading. His goal for the book drive is to raise more than 10,000 books within four weeks. The books will then be donated to Indianapolis Public Schools. Kylen joined Daniel on the red couch to share more about the book drive. For more information, click here.

