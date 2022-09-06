The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans at their regular season opener Sunday, September 11th, and their 2022 “countdown to kickoff” presented by Bud Light is happening now. Colts mascot “Blue” and Vice President of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton, joined Angela in the studio to share more about the exciting series of events happening before the season officially starts. For more information on the kickoff events, click here. For additional details on the Jim Irsay collection, click here.

