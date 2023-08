Training camp just ended, and now the Colts are looking ahead to their first home game of the preseason. They’re hosting the Bears at 7 on Saturday. “The Voice of the Colts,” Matt Taylor, joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the team and a few players you’ll want to keep your eye on. For more details on the Colts’ schedule for this season, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction