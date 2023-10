The Indianapolis Colts are hosting their “Indiana Nights” game this Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans are looking forward to not only the game — but the debut of the team’s new alternate uniforms as well. Stephanie Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts, joined Lindy in the studio to share more about the new uniforms. For more information, click here.

