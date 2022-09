INDIANAPOLIS-After an exciting win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts are looking for another win at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are also welcoming the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Stephanie Pemberton, Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Marketing, and Colts Cheerleaders Madison and Mika, spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team Friday about the fun activities and giveaways.

For more information visit https://www.colts.com/fans/marvel/.