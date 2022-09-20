Andy Grammer, the critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter known for “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and more, will headline Beyond the Sidelines. That fundraiser is happening Friday, September 23 and will benefit the Indianapolis Colts’ initiative “Kicking the Stigma.” The initiative raises awareness about mental health disorders and removes the stigma often associated with these illnesses. Colts Vice Chair and Owner Kalen Jackson joined Angela in the studio to share more information about the event. For more information about Kicking the Stigma, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction